Jose Mourinho: Tottenham Hotspur sack manager
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Napoli vs Inter Full Match – Serie A | 18 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
56 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Jose Mourinho: Tottenham Hotspur sack manager
Tottenham Hotspur
The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.
The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021
Tottenham have confirmed that they have parted ways with Jose Mourinho. Mourinho had been in charge at Spurs since November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, signing a deal until the end of the 2023 season.