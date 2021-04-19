Jose Mourinho: Tottenham Hotspur sack manager

You have already reported this video.

Tottenham Hotspur

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

Tottenham have confirmed that they have parted ways with Jose Mourinho. Mourinho had been in charge at Spurs since November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, signing a deal until the end of the 2023 season.