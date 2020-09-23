Home Cup Games Europa League Jose Mourinho pre-match press conference -Tottenham v KF Shkëndija.
Jose Mourinho pre-match press conference -Tottenham v KF Shkëndija.
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League – Best goals of Matchweek 2

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
2 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Jose Mourinho pre-match press conference -Tottenham v KF Shkëndija.

Jose Mourinho faces questions from the media ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s UEFA Europa League third qualifying round tie against KF Shkëndija.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Sadio-Mane

Premier League – Best goals of Matchweek 2

Related videos

Top