Home TV Show News and Interviews Jose Mourinho Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Fulham
Jose Mourinho Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Fulham
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Santos v Boca Juniors Full Match – Copa Libertadores | 13 January 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
53 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Jose Mourinho Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Fulham

Post-match press conference with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho following their 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League.

Previous Video
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Preview – Premier League | 14 January 2021

Next Video
Santos v Boca Juniors

Santos v Boca Juniors Full Match – Copa Libertadores | 13 January 2021

Related videos

Top