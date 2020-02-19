Home TV Show News and Interviews Jose Mourinho post-match press conference – Spurs v Leipzig

Jose Mourinho post-match press conference – Spurs v Leipzig

Jose Mourinho speaks to the media after defeat against Leipzig in the Champions League.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
UEFA Europa League Highlights Show

Europa League round of 32 preview – 20 February 2020

Related videos

Top