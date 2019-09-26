Jose Mourinho post-match interview – Tottenham v Everton
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Full Match – Premier League |13 September 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
37 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Jose Mourinho post-match interview – Tottenham v Everton
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham were “lifeless, flat” and “walking around the pitch sulking” for large chunks of the second half, said Sky Sports’ Gary Neville on commentary. Mourinho blames fitness and the lack of pressure up front for their lacklustre performance.