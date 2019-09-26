Home TV Show News and Interviews Jose Mourinho post-match interview – Tottenham v Everton
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham were “lifeless, flat” and “walking around the pitch sulking” for large chunks of the second half, said Sky Sports’ Gary Neville on commentary. Mourinho blames fitness and the lack of pressure up front for their lacklustre performance.

