Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Jorginho is the 2020/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year!
Jorginho is the 2020/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Carabao Cup On Quest – 26 August 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
126 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Jorginho is the 2020/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year!

Jorginho is the 2020/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year!
26 August 2021
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who won the Champions League with his club and Euro 2020 with his country Italy in 2021, claims UEFA Men’s Player of the Year honours.

Previous Video
Serie A

Every Goal of Serie A – Matchweek 1

Next Video
efl

Carabao Cup On Quest – 26 August 2021

Related videos

Top