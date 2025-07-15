JORDAN HENDERSONS first interview as a Brentford player 🔴🐝

Brentford can confirm the signing of Premier League and Champions League-winning captain Jordan Henderson on a two-year contract.

Henderson, an England international with 84 caps for the Three Lions, joins the Bees on a free transfer after departing Ajax this summer.

The midfielder returns to the Premier League after short stints in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq and then in the Netherlands with Ajax.

Prior to that, Henderson was with Liverpool, where he spent 12 years and won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Community Shield, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews said: “When we became aware of Jordan’s availability, it was a pretty simple decision.

