JONJO SHELVEY | FIRST INTERVIEW

First interview with The Reds’ midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel: @NottinghamForestFC

Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialnffc

Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFFC

Sign up to Forest TV: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos

Visit the Official Website: http://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk

#nffc #premierleague #shelvey #football #transfers #interview #Newcastle #nufc