John Stones New Contract | Man City & England Defender Signs until 2026!
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Bundesliga Season 2021/22 – Preview | Skysports
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
10 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
John Stones New Contract | Man City & England Defender Signs until 2026!
Manchester City defender John Stones has signed a new five-year deal with the Premier League club.
His contract at the Etihad was due to expire next year, but he will now remain with the club until 2026.
The 27-year-old re-established himself in City’s title-winning last season, and was part of the England side that made it to the final of Euro 2020.
It had looked as if Stones was set to leave the club after falling behind Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias.
Stones has made 168 appearances and won every domestic trophy since joining the club for £47.5m from Everton in August 2016.