The Premier League is back! On tonight’s show, we take a look back at an intriguing deadline day in the transfer window and how it might impact on this weekend’s matches. We’re joined by James Walton of Deloitte to discuss the money spent, the Daily Mirror’s Darren Lewis to look ahead to week one in England’s top flight, hear from Liverpool FC legend Ian Rush and introduce our brand new Fantasy Premier League expert! It’s a bumper show

Intro

