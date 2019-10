The John Dykes Show

It was a huge weekend in the Premier League as Liverpool FC opened up a sizeable lead at the top when Manchester City suffered a surprise defeat. And the alarm bells are ringing at Tottenham Hotspur & Manchester United as the pressure intensifies. Plus, the Bundesliga Official could see it’s tightest title race ever! And Juventus see off a possible title contender in the form of Inter.

