The John Dykes Show
Juventus have replaced coach Maurizio Sarri with club legend #andreapirlo – despite the midfielder having no coaching experience. Tonight, Mark Schwarzer joins us to discuss the trend at clubs like Manchester United Real Madrid C.F. Chelsea Football Club and Arsenal toward appointing former stars.

