John Dykes Show: Episode #557
So, here we are. Show number 557 since we kicked off in the summer of 2017, and this will be our last here on Fox Sports.
As with the 556 that went before, this show would not be possible without the efforts of an amazing team behind the scenes
From admin to transmission, production to studio, these are the stars of tonight’s show… as tonight we celebrate one last time
John Dykes Show – 29 September 2021
