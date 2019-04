On tonight’s show, former Premier League stars Wes Brown and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink join John to look back at last night’s game at Old Trafford as Manchester United & Chelsea shared the spoils. What does the result mean for the race for the top 4 on a weekend where all the protagonists stumbled once again? Also on the agenda, the title race, the PFA awards and what’s going on in the Championship. If you have any questions for Wes and Jimmy