The John Dykes Show

Arsenal’s David Luiz & Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford found themselves in the SPOT-light after defeats this weekend. Also, Tottenham Hotspur were flat, Robert Lewandowski carries FC Bayern München and Luka Jovic needs time at Real Madrid C.F.. Premier League goalkeeper great Mark Schwarzer & John Wilkinson join us to discuss the major talking points across Europe. We also look ahead to a big week of Asian football.