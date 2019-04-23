Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 22 April 2019

The John Dykes Show – 22 April 2019

Manchester United delivered perhaps their worst ever Premier League performance in crashing 4-0 to Everton Football Club at the weekend. So, who’s to blame? Did the club appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer too soon or is it simply down to some players’ attitude? Mark Schwarzer and John Wilkinson will get stuck into that debate, as well as focusing on the weekend’s developments in the title race and chase for a Top Four finish. Plus, who’ll be named PFA Player of the Year?

