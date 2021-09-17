John Dykes Show – 16 September 2021

The John Dykes Show Season 05, Episode 18: “Code Red”

Last night’s opening Champions League action took an alarming turn for four players who got sent off, a couple of Europe’s biggest clubs, who suffered chastening defeats and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who went from a weekend high to being the subject of a hash tag calling for his head. Wow! Just like that guys, looks like we’ve got ourselves a code red!