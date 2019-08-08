The John Dykes Show -15 August 2019

The John Dykes Show

On tonight’s show, will the 2019/20 Premier League season be a case of out with the old, in with the new? The Guardian’s Dominic Fifield joins us to discuss some of the potential new superstars in England’s top flight plus we take a look at some of the innovative new managers plying their trade. We also preview tonight’s UEFA Super Cup clash between Liverpool FC and Chelsea Football Club with The Anfield Wrap’s Neil Atkinson, and read between the lines of some of the recent headlines in the UK press.