The John Dykes Show

Former Équipe de France de Football and Manchester United striker Louis Saha joins us tonight to discuss Paul Labile Pogba’s constant presence in the headlines. He’ll also tell us what has to happen if Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are set to become leading Premier League strikers. All that plus Quique Sanchez Flores’ return to Watford FC. Euro 2020 and Asian World Cup qualifying updates are coming your way as well.