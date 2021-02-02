John Dykes Show – 1 February 2021
The story of Transfer Deadline Day – 1 February 2021
John Dykes Show – 1 February 2021
The John Dykes Show: FPL Gameweek 22
In case you missed her on yesterday’s show, Holly Shand joined John to look ahead to another key gameweek in Fantasy Premier League as they ponder whether or not to stick with Manchester City’s stars given Pep Guardiola’s inclination to rotate…