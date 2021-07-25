Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam Highlights – Boxing | 25 July 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Rangers v Real Madrid – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
70 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam Highlights – Boxing | 25 July 2021
British heavyweight Joe Joyce stopped Carlos Takam at Wembley Arena to move a step closer to a world title shot.