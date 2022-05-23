Home Cup Games Europa Conference League Joe Cole Meets Jose Mourinho | Tammy Abraham, Man Utd exit and Romas Champions League final

Roma boss Jose Mourinho speaks to his former player Joe Cole ahead of the Serie A side’s Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord on Wednesday.

