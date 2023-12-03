Joe Cole Meets Brighton 🔵⚪ | Recruitment Strategy, Fatboy Slim, Evan Ferguson & Roberto De Zerbi ⚽🎥

In 1997 Brighton & Hove Albion were homeless and 28 minutes away from exiting the Football League. Fast forward nearly three decades, the Seagulls in 2023 are experiencing European football for the first time. The club’s journey to the big time has been nothing short of remarkable as Joe Cole takes us behind the scenes at the training base which sees the TNT Sports pundit interview the likes of Fatboy Slim, Evan Ferguson, Lewis Dunk and Roberto De Zerbi.

