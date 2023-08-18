Home Leagues Bundesliga Job done! Win for Frankfurt | Frankfurt – Darmstadt 1-0 | Highlights | Matchday 1 – Bundesliga 23/24

Job done! Win for Frankfurt | Frankfurt – Darmstadt 1-0 | Highlights | Matchday 1 – Bundesliga 23/24

Job done! Win for Frankfurt | Frankfurt – Darmstadt 1-0 | Highlights | Matchday 1 – Bundesliga 23/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Demonstration of Power! | Union Berlin – Mainz 05 4-1 | Highlights | Matchday 1 – Bundesliga 2023/24

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

#SGED98 | Highlights from Matchday 1!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Darmstadt 98 from Matchday 1 of the 2023/24 season!

Goals: 1-0 Kolo Muani (40′)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

Previous Video
10-man Hammers STUN Poch’s Blues ⚒️ | West Ham 3-1 Chelsea | Premier League Highlights

10-man Hammers STUN Poch’s Blues ⚒️ | West Ham 3-1 Chelsea | Premier League Highlights

Next Video
Demonstration of Power! | Union Berlin – Mainz 05 4-1 | Highlights | Matchday 1 – Bundesliga 2023/24

Demonstration of Power! | Union Berlin – Mainz 05 4-1 | Highlights | Matchday 1 – Bundesliga 2023/24

Related videos

Top