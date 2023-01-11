Joao Felix : Chelsea confirmed on loan signing from Atletico Madrid

Portuguese attacker Joao Felix will be part of the Chelsea squad for the remainder of the season, having moved to Stamford Bridge on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Joao Felix said: ‘Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.’

Joao Felix was part of the Atletico side which claimed La Liga two seasons ago and as a teenager at Benfica, he was also a league champion, in his debut season