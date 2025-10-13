Home Leagues Premier League Jamie Carragher vs Callum Wilson | Player vs Pundit ⚒️
Jamie Carragher vs Callum Wilson | Player vs Pundit ⚒️
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Lithuania vs Poland Full Match

Cancel
Premier League

Jamie Carragher vs Callum Wilson | Player vs Pundit ⚒️

- LUD:

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Jamie Carragher takes on Callum Wilson in season two of Player vs Pundit! The score is currently tied at 1-1 between Carragher and the players so who will take the lead after episode three?

0:00 – Round 1: Rewind
5:23 – Round 2: Clubman
13:05 – Round 3: Stoppage Time
15:12 – Final Scores

#jamiecarragher #callumwilson #quiz

► Premier League highlights: https://bit.ly/PLHighlights2526
► MNF, FNF, SNF & Super Sunday analysis: https://bit.ly/SkyMatchAnalysis
► Gary Neville Podcast: https://bit.ly/GaryNevillePodcast
► Saturday Social: https://bit.ly/SkySaturdaySocial

► Buy this season’s shirts: https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports WSL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsWSL

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkySportsFootball
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsfootball
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsfootball
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsPL
► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
The Best Goals of the Premier League Season So Far!

The Best Goals of the Premier League Season So Far!

Next Video
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Lithuania vs Poland Full Match

Top