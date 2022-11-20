Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 Jamie Carragher previews England vs Iran

Jamie Carragher previews England vs Iran

Jamie Carragher previews England vs Iran
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights – ITV | 20 November 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Jamie Carragher shares his thoughts on England as they prepare to play their first World Cup game against Iran.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #WorldCup2022

► For the latest World Cup news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/WorldCup

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
world-cup-review-bien

FIFA World Cup 2022 Review – beIN | 20 November 2022

Next Video
fifa-world-cup-2022-highlights-itv

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights – ITV | 20 November 2022

Related videos

Top