Jamie Carragher on Mo Salah staying with Liverpool – I think everyone is just delighted

Sky Football pundit Jamie Carragher discusses whether Mo Salah’s new deal feels like relief or elation. He also spoke about if he can evolve his game like Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and if the Egyptian could win the Ballon d’Or

00:00 – Jamie Carragher reacts to Salah signing a new contract
01:24 – What were the factors that kept Salah at Anfield?
02:50 – Will Salah evolve his game?
04:09 – Where can he improve?
05:23 – How well placed is Salah to win the Ballon d’Or?
06:32 – Is Salah already a Liverpool legend?
07:35 – Do you expect a reaction from other Premier League sides?

