Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville answer 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 questions! 👀

Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville answer 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 questions! 👀

Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville answer 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 questions! 👀
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 15 August 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
To celebrate 30 years of the Premier League, Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville answered your questions.

Includes:
🤔 Who is the most underrated Premier League player ever?
🤔 The best youngster to ever play in the Premier League?
🤔 Toughest player they ever faced
Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Spoils Shared In Emotionally Charged Derby | Extended Highlights

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Spoils Shared In Emotionally Charged Derby | Extended Highlights

Next Video
liverpool vs crystal palace

Liverpool v Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 15 August 2022

Related videos

Top