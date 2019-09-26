Home TV Show News and Interviews James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti pre-match press conference – Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti pre-match press conference – Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
New Everton signing James Rodriguez will face the media alongside manager Carlo Ancelotti to talk about the Colombian’s move from Real Madrid to the Premier League and Sunday’s opening game against Tottenham Hotspur.

