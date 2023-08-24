Home Leagues Premier League - EPL James Maddison: I could see myself playing for Spurs. 🤩 Tottenham star chats North London move 📌

In an exclusive interview with TNT Sports, James Maddison has said that he knew Tottenham was the right move for him after leaving Leicester.

