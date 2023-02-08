Jadon Sancho can be OUTSTANDING! | Erik Ten Hag | Man Utd 2-2 Leeds United

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 Intro

00:05 Mixed feelings, really disappointed to be 2-0 down

01:01 If you start each half the way we did, it is unacceptable

01:-04 I have to compliment the way the team is resilient and fight back

01:29 Moving Rashford to striker? It’s difficult to analyse but it changes the game

02:29 I am really happy Sancho is in the right direction, he is a brilliant footballer

03:14 It is in his own head, if Sancho wants to, he will do

03:38 It was great to see him (Sancho)

04:06 I think we should expect Leeds to start strong, so we should be ready

04:30 At half time I said make sure you are ready

05:08 You are playing against the 11 on the pitch not the fans

05:18 There was a problem with the first goal, there was a mistake from one player, we need to win our battles

06:07 Do you shout at the players? Sometimes but I have to compliment too

06:25 You have to be ready for the battle

07:03 It was a difficult period for Sancho but he fought his way out

07:05 I will back him, the team will, the coaches will, but in the end it is him who has to do it

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

Our website – https://hayters.com/mfv/

@HaytersTVFutbol (Spanish Content):

https://www.youtube.com/@HaytersTVFutbol?sub_confirmation=1

#manutd #jadonsancho sancho #premierleague