Jack Grealish signs new five-year deal with Aston Villa | Transfer Talk
Jack Grealish has signed a new five year contract with Aston Villa cementing his future with his boyhood club. The captain of Villa ending speculation of joining Man Utd by signing the deal, but can the interest be revived in the future?