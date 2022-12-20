Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Ivan Toney charged with further 30 alleged breaches of FA betting rules taking total to 262

Ivan Toney charged with further 30 alleged breaches of FA betting rules taking total to 262

Ivan Toney charged with further 30 alleged breaches of FA betting rules taking total to 262
Ivan Toney has been charged with a further 30 alleged breaches of FA betting rules.

Toney had originally been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules in November.

