ITV International Football Highlights – 11 October 2019
International Football Highlights
Czech Republic v England. Action from the Group A qualifier at Sinobo Stadium in Prague. Gareth Southgate’s visitors had been in dominant form in the group so far, and another victory would have seen them guarantee top spot with two games to spare, but there were signs of defensive vulnerability in their 5-3 victory over Kosovo last time out at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium. With analysis from Glenn Hoddle and Lee Dixon.