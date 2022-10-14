Home Leagues FA Women's Super League Its not something we want to see… 😳| WSL Weekend Review

Rachel Yankey and Karen Carney review all the action from an dramatic weekend in the Women’s Super League involving goals from Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal. As well as THAT incident at Aston Villa…

