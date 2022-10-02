Home TV Show News and Interviews Its a dream for a striker | Haaland on KDB & Manchester derby | Extended Interview with Nev

Erling Haaland speaks to Gary Neville ahead of the Manchester derby as he talks about his transition into the Premier League, working under Pep, his partnership with De Bruyne, and his father playing for United’s rivals.

