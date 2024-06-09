Italy vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Full Match – Friendly match | 9 June 2024

Italy vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Previous Video France vs Canada Full Match – Friendly match | 9 June 2024 Next Video Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 | OFFICIAL Match Highlights Related videos France vs Canada Full Match – Friendly match | 9 June 2024 26 icon10:15 Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 | OFFICIAL Match Highlights 13 icon USA vs Colombia Full Match – Friendly match | 9 June 2024 398 icon Spain vs Northern Ireland Full Match – Friendly match | 9 June 2024 348 icon Mexico vs Brazil Full Match – Friendly match | 9 June 2024 425 icon06:13 Belgium 3-0 Luxembourg | A #EURO2024 send-off in style | #REDDEVILS | Friendly 9