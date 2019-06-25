Italy v China Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 25 June 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Italy v China – Coverage of the seventh last-16 match from Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France. Italy finished top of a competitive Group A on goal difference after finishing level on points with Australia and Brazil to qualify for the knockout stages of this competition for the first time. Meanwhile, China do have pedigree in this competition, having reached at least the quarter-finals on all five previous occasions they have qualifier, but they could only manage third in Group B behind Germany and Spain.