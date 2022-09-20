Italy U21 0-2 England U21 | Brewsters First Half Brace Seals Young Lions Win! | Highlights

Rhian Brewster’s early double strike helped England Under-21s to a 2-0 win over Italy as they made an ideal start to their U21 EURO preparations this season.

