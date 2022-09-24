Home Review Show Highlights Italy 1-0 England | Three Lions Defeated In Milan | Nations League | Highlights

Italy 1-0 England | Three Lions Defeated In Milan | Nations League | Highlights

Italy 1-0 England | Three Lions Defeated In Milan | Nations League | Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2022 (Goals & Highlights)

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Giacomo Raspadori’s strike consigned England to relegation from League A of the UEFA Nations League as the Three Lions were beaten 1-0 by Italy.

SUBSCRIBE to ensure you don’t miss a video from the England YouTube channel. Hit the bell to get notifications on our latest uploads!
► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/FATVSub
► Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/england
► Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/england
► Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam
► Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/england
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@england

Previous Video
What team will be the biggest flop at the World Cup? | ESPN FC Extra Time

What team will be the biggest flop at the World Cup? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Next Video
SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2022 (Goals & Highlights)

SIDEMEN CHARITY MATCH 2022 (Goals & Highlights)

Related videos

Top