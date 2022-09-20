Is The Media Harsh On Manchester United Players? | When Fergie Met P. Diddy! | VINICIUS JR RACISM

Welcome back to the FIVE YouTube Channel. On today’s episode of Vibe With Five, Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson go through the game week 7 fixtures that were unaffected by cancellations. Despite the number of games being reduced, this game week had a range of notable topics discussed by the panel. These topics range from the Madrid derby and the Vinicius Jr racism, players and social media, Grealish and Man City, how good Haaland and KDB are, as well as Forest v Fulham, Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford and Ethan Nwaneri becoming the youngest ever Premier league player. If you enjoy the content, please like share and subscribe, also hit the notification bell for consistent football content!

0:00; – Intro

1:29; – Rio setting the trend for footballers & social media

5:15; – Exclusive Acast Audio Teaser

5:43; – The Madrid Derby, Vinicius Jr Racism

8:09; – Tottenham 6-2 Leicester, Son bags a hattrick from the bench!

11:10; – Wolves 0-3 MCFC, is Grealish treated more harshly by the media?

15:27; – Erling Haaland the goal machine

18:56; – Will he become City’s top goalscorer?

19:22; – Rio on how clinical De Bruyne can be

21:05; – Is Kevin De Bruyne one of the best PL midfielders of all time?

29:25; – Forest 2-3 Fulham, 4 defeats in a row for Forest

30:21; – Will Joel lose his Fulham bet?

30:30; – Rodgers and Leicester, will they stay up? Who’s going down?

32:15; – Everton 1-0 West Ham, first win this season for Frank Lampard

33:01; – The Saliba/Ferdinand debate is back!

34:58; – Brentford 0-3 Arsenal, Gunners move back to top of the league

36:30; – Ethan Nwaneri: Youngest PL player ever with huge potential!

39:05; – Outro

