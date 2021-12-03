Is the Europa League Becoming More Exciting Than the Champions League?

The Champions League is one of the most highly-regarded tournaments in club football. However, the same teams are consistently hitting the highest standard, which makes for dull viewing. The Europa League, on the other hand, is a wide-open tournament that allows lesser-known teams to throw in the gauntlet in an attempt to come out on top. This is fantastic for fans because they get to know smaller teams and know who to back for future reference. Participation in the league has increased over the years as well, with the introduction of the best perk – the winner gains automatic entry into the following Champions League.

Broadens Football Knowledge

If you follow football, the chances are that you can recall the line-ups for the likes of Chelsea and that you’re already familiar with the attacking style of Manchester United. However, when you follow the Europa League, you can broaden your football knowledge because you get to watch teams that you haven’t heard of, including FC Augsburg, Athletic Bilbao, and Sparta Prague. There is some incredible lesser-known talent out there, and the Europa League gives them the stage to perform on.

More Games

Followers of the Europa League get to watch a number of matches closer to 200, whereas the Champions League sits at around 120. This means that even when there’s “no football on”, you will find football to enjoy throughout the season. Typically, the Europa matches are on a Thursday night. In 2022, the exception will be the final, which airs on Wednesday 18th May. You can follow the Europa league here and see these expert Europa League tips to make the most profitable bets.

The Golden Perk

As well as a title under their belts, the winners of the Europa League get automatic entry into the following Champions League. This is a huge motivation for smaller clubs to take part. Gaining access to the Champions League gives a club greater leverage when it comes to upgrading their team through the transfer window. Currently, Villareal is the title holder and they are now set to face Manchester United in round 16 of the Champions League.

More Unpredictable

When it comes to the Champions League, it’s easy to predict who will be at the top. Currently, Man City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille, and Juventus lead their respective clubs. These teams are consistently among the leaders of the Championships League. If you tried to predict the winners of the Europa League, you would be out of luck. For instance, one moment, you will have the likes of Dnipro entering into the final, and the next, you have Villareal, Braga, and Sparta Prague in the running. This unpredictability is what makes the Europa tour more exciting.

Spot Future Talent

With all of those non-Elite teams attempting to win the Europa League, fans can keep their eyes peeled for up-and-coming talent. For example, if more people followed the Europa cup, they would have started super-fanning the likes of Dimitri Payet almost a decade earlier. Out there in the ranks of the Europa is the next Ronaldo, Kante, and Vardy. When they break into the elite leagues, you will be ahead of the grain because you’ll know what to expect. Having previous knowledge will allow you to place bets and make money on rising talent.

Great for Travelling Fans

Fans love travelling for football games, and the Europa League bursts the net wide open. Games take place in some of the most notable European cities, including Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Vienna. Among some football fans, the Europa tour has been dubbed “Stag Do Cup” because of its stop-offs in such cities. Further, if you wish to venture off the beaten track, you can see Belgrade and Kazan. Essentially, if you love travelling and football, there’s no better time to get into the Europa League.

The Europa league runs parallel to the Champions League, with the winners taking a spot in the following year’s Champions League. Arguably, the Europa League offers more excitement because it’s difficult to predict the outcome. Further, the scope of non-elite teams allows fans to increase their football knowledge. Last year it was Villareal – who will steal the title this year?