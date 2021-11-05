Home TV Show Podcast Is Pochettino Moving To Man United For Christmas?

Is Pochettino Moving To Man United For Christmas?

Is Pochettino Moving To Man United For Christmas?
Episode One: The Journey | Porto Uncovered

Welcome back to Gazetta Dello Five where Fabrizio Romano, Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson talk all things European Football.
Join us as we discuss is Aguero leaving Barcelona, the next united manager and Chelsea transfer talk.

00:00; – Intro
00:30; – Paulo Dybala
01:45; – Dusan Vlahovic
04:30; – Thiago Silva
05:10; – Interim Manager At United?
08:59; – Pogba
10:50; – Barcelona Tranfers
11:58; – Chelsea’s Free Agents
13:12; – Rudiger
15:30; – Barcelona’s Finacial Situation
16:31; – Sergio Aguero
17:16; – Rafinha
19:19; – Is Salah leaving Liverpool?

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK IG: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Joel Beya Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joelbeya1
Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson…
Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrStephenHowson

Fabrizio Romano Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fabriziorom/?hl=en
Fabrizio Romano Twitter: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

