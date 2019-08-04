Is Jose Mourinho’s link to the Real Madrid job good for Manchester United? | Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti, Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno and Dan Thomas respond to fans’ questions in Extra Time, including: more reaction to Dan’s controversial outfit on Thursday’s show, (2:56) if Jose Mourinho being the favorite to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid is good news for Manchester United, (3:20) how Craig feels about playing before social media existed after Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson deleted his Twitter account, and (8:26) how it felt for Ale and Craig to score their first professional goals.