Is it time for Ole to go?

Following Manchester United’s humiliating defeat at home to arch-rivals Liverpool at the end of October, is it time for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer to go?

With United languishing in seventh position in the Premier League table after nine games having picked up just one point in their last four outings, there have been widespread calls for Solskjaer’s head.

But are these justified calls?

Club legend

United’s start to the season across all competitions has been massively underwhelming. After what many considered to be a stellar transfer window – bringing in long-term target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, French World Cup winner Rafael Varane as well as securing the return of arguably one of the world’s best players, Cristiano Ronaldo, optimism around Old Trafford as the season kicked off was high.

And things started with a bang with a 5-1 home win against Leeds followed by wins at Wolves and a 4-1 win against Newcastle on Ronaldo’s return.

From there, things have looked a little shakier.

A shock 2-1 defeat to Young Boys in their opening Champions League fixture was followed by an early exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of West Ham. They have since lost in the league to Aston Villa, Leicester and most recently, Liverpool and despite winning their last two Champions League games, they have had to come from behind in unconvincing wins against Villareal and Atalanta.

On such a run, you have to question whether Solskjaer’s status as a club legend is the only thing keeping him in employment right now.

Would Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho or David Moyes have survived such a run and such a humiliating defeat at home to Liverpool?

What are the alternatives?

United have stuck by Solskjaer in the past when the team has gone through sticky patches and it may well be the case that they do so again this time around.

It may well be the case that their hand is forced.

One criticism often thrown at Solskjaer is his lack of experience at the highest level. Would Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel get more out of this squad which is full of world-class international talent?

The problem for United is that there is a lack of options available right now. In the past, United have been linked with managers such as Mauricio Pochettino, however, most of the world’s leading managers are currently in the early stages of new roles like Pochettino at PSG so luring them away would be difficult not to mention expensive.

Antonio Conte is a world-class manager that is currently looking for a new challenge having led Inter Milan to the Serie A title last year before resigning.

Conte, however, does not really fit the bill when it comes to the long-term ambitions of United. He has not stuck around for long periods in other roles, including his time at Chelsea and United are keen to bring some long-term stability to the club that could play into Solksjaer’s hands. That being said, Conte is a world-class manager with a strong pedigree for bringing success wherever he goes and you feel he would have the experience to manage some of the huge egos at United including Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Another manager linked with United is Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman has won everything there is to win with Real Madrid, managing huge egos and bringing a lot of success to the capital. He doesn’t, however, speak any English and has no experience of the Premier League.

United are looking for someone who is going to come in and work with what they have got, improving the style of play and making the team gel instead of being a group of individuals.

Could Ole turn things around?

Stranger things have happened. The Liverpool game might just be the wake-up call both Solskjaer and the players need in order to kick start their season. A run of ten wins would put them right back in contention, but at the moment, a run like that seems a long way away. With difficult games to come against Spurs, Manchester City and Chelsea in the next month, things could get worse before they get better for Solskjaer and his team.

There is no doubt that Solskjaer has the talent at his disposal to turn things around but he has got to get his players playing for him again. Against Liverpool, they were not only outclassed but outrun, outmuscled and outfought in every area of the pitch and that would have been the most worrying sight for Solskjaer as he ponders what to do with this world-class team he has put together.

There are other concerns floating around. The uncertainty over Pogba’s future – his contract ends next summer – means he could be a high profile exit in January when he is free to open up talks with other clubs. Ronaldo’s return has not been the fairytale Solskjaer would have hoped for either and there are mumblings about whether he really fits into United’s style of play.

Despite starting the season as one of the favourites to lift the Premier League title in 2021-22, United, after just nine games, already find themselves out of the running and Betway currently has Untied at 67.00 to win the title with Manchester City the current favourites at 1.90.

Keep up to date with all the latest action from the Premier League and find out how to watch live Premier League games no matter where you are in the world.