Is Gyökeres fit to play? l PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta on Slavia Prague | UCL
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League Fanzone – 03 November 2025
Is Gyökeres fit to play? l PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta on Slavia Prague | UCL
Mikel Arteta spoke to the media in Prague ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League fixture away at Slavia Prague. As part of the press conference, he gave an update on Viktor Gyökeres, spoke about our defensive record, re-uniting with Tomas Rosicky and squad rotation.