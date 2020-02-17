Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Is Bruno Fernandes the Answer? | Everton vs Man Utd | Fantasy Premier League | Gameweek 28

Is Bruno Fernandes the Answer? | Everton vs Man Utd | Fantasy Premier League | Gameweek 28

On FPL FYI this week… Rambo and James are joined by Sam Bonfield from FPL Family. They discuss Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (15:19), whether Arsenal will finish above Spurs in the Premier League, preview Spurs vs Wolves and loads more! Reply to the pinned comment with your @ Me When It Happens.

