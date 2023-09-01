Home TV Show Podcast Is Bellingham Already Real Madrids Best Player?

Is Bellingham Already Real Madrids Best Player?

This week on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, we break down why Jude Bellingham may already be Real Madrid’s best player following his explosive start to life in Spain.

Do you think Jude Bellingham can fill the void of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema? Could he become one of the all-time great players for Los Blancos?

