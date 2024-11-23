Ipswich Town vs Manchester United: Team News, Starting line, How to watch, How to stream live and TV channel

Ipswich Town will play hosts to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game as the new head coach.

Ipswich Town team news

As for Sunday’s hosts, on-loan Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is eligible to play again after a ban, but McKenna has revealed that he is also struggling with a knock and is not a guarantee for the weekend.

Nathan Broadhead (groin), Wes Burns (knock), Jacob Greaves (thigh), Jack Taylor (unspecified) and Omari Hutchinson (foot) are also on the touch-and-go list, but Achilles victim Chiedozie Ogbene and George Hirst – who has suffered a new knee problem – are definitely out.

With Hirst missing and Hutchinson doubtful, Conor Chaplin should be on standby to operate just off Delap, while ex-Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is set to start at right-back against his former employers.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Muric; Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Johnson, Hutchinson, Szmodics; Delap

Manchester United team news

Amorim could be boosted by the returns of Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw from various afflictions, as all three were involved in the Portuguese’s first training session earlier this week.

Yoro and Shaw may be held back given their lengthy layoffs, though – the same goes for the unfit Tyrell Malacia – while Harry Maguire (calf), Lisandro Martinez (back) and Victor Lindelof, who picked up a groin injury with Sweden, are all doubts.

Jonny Evans and Matthijs de Ligt should therefore take up two spots in Amorim’s three-man defensive wall, and it would not be a total shock to see Casemiro shoe-horned into a centre-back role if the visitors cannot recover any of their stricken defenders for Sunday.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Onana; De Ligt, Casemiro, Evans; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho

Ipswich Town vs Manchester United date & kick-off time

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Game Day: Sunday, 24 November 2024

Sunday, 24 November 2024 Kick-off: 16:30 UK Time

16:30 UK Time Stadium: Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk

Where to watch Ipswich Town vs Manchester United