Ipswich Town vs Manchester United: Team News, Starting line, How to watch, How to stream live and TV channel
Ipswich Town will play hosts to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game as the new head coach.
Ipswich Town team news
As for Sunday’s hosts, on-loan Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is eligible to play again after a ban, but McKenna has revealed that he is also struggling with a knock and is not a guarantee for the weekend.
Nathan Broadhead (groin), Wes Burns (knock), Jacob Greaves (thigh), Jack Taylor (unspecified) and Omari Hutchinson (foot) are also on the touch-and-go list, but Achilles victim Chiedozie Ogbene and George Hirst – who has suffered a new knee problem – are definitely out.
With Hirst missing and Hutchinson doubtful, Conor Chaplin should be on standby to operate just off Delap, while ex-Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is set to start at right-back against his former employers.
Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:
Muric; Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Johnson, Hutchinson, Szmodics; Delap
Manchester United team news
Amorim could be boosted by the returns of Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw from various afflictions, as all three were involved in the Portuguese’s first training session earlier this week.
Yoro and Shaw may be held back given their lengthy layoffs, though – the same goes for the unfit Tyrell Malacia – while Harry Maguire (calf), Lisandro Martinez (back) and Victor Lindelof, who picked up a groin injury with Sweden, are all doubts.
Jonny Evans and Matthijs de Ligt should therefore take up two spots in Amorim’s three-man defensive wall, and it would not be a total shock to see Casemiro shoe-horned into a centre-back role if the visitors cannot recover any of their stricken defenders for Sunday.
Manchester United possible starting lineup:
Onana; De Ligt, Casemiro, Evans; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Hojlund, Garnacho
Ipswich Town vs Manchester United date & kick-off time
- Competition: English Premier League
- Game Day: Sunday, 24 November 2024
- Kick-off: 16:30 UK Time
- Stadium: Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk
Where to watch Ipswich Town vs Manchester United
|Country
|Streaming Services
|UK
|Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
|USA
|fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC
|Canada
|fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Italy
|SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max
|France
|Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
|Germany
|Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
|Portugal
|DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
|Spain
|Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 1